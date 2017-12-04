Fun at West’s County Fair

× Expand Photo by Patty Green. A child rides the mechanical bull at VHEW’s County Fair fundraiser.

Crowds of kids and parents rounded up their friends for “West’s County Fair” as Vestavia Hills Elementary West held its fall carnival on Oct. 19. The weather was great for the school fundraiser, where everyone played games, won prizes and enjoyed great food.

In the parking lot, visitors were greeted by the popular mechanical bull ride, the carnival bake sal, and cotton candy being made on the spot. Inside, they could go through the haunted house or visit the patios for Italian ice, soda floats and more games. Balloon animals were in high demand and the classic carnival games filled the classrooms.

The money raised for the school will be used for technology, instructional materials and equipment.

Submitted by Alice Elmore.