Camp tuitions, memberships, passes among items on Bids & Bites auction block

On Feb. 3, the 12th annual live and silent auction benefiting Vestavia Hills Elementary West will be open to anyone looking for amazing deals on fitness memberships, jewelry, artwork and dozens of other fabulous items.

VHEW’s Bids & Bites fundraiser will be from 6-9 p.m. at the Senior Lodge, located across from the Wald Park playground. Admission to the event is free.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to book a babysitter and bring a date to this fun event.

Bidders can enjoy delicious food and drinks while they browse, but the main attraction will be the phenomenal assortment of items and services going to the highest bidders.

Among the auction items are a beach condo stay, legal services, home accessories and an Orca backpack cooler. Parents may also be interested in bidding on orthodontic gift certificates and camp tuitions, as well as passes to Urban Air and Pump It Up. Gift certificates for restaurants and retail shops, Lifetime Fitness and Iron Tribe memberships, paintings from local artists and boutique jewelry are also on the auction block.

Bidders can name their price for a Birmingham Zoo family membership, as well as an ENO DoubleNest hammock.

VHEW families may also like to bid on first-in-line carpool passes, early-entry passes to Meet the Teacher Day, front row musical passes and the always-fabulous “themed” baskets.

For more information, contact auction co-chair Rebecca Hartsough at rebeccahartsough@gmail.com or (404) 680-7470; co-chair Karen Hoar at hoarkaren@gmail.com or (914) 512-1981; or co-chair Ashley Gentry at ashleyehunt@gmail.com or 706-0232.

– Submitted by Alice Elmore.