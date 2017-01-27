3rd-graders hold music program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alice Elmore. Students performed with tubano drums and auxiliary percussion with “Chrismus a Come,” a traditional Christmas song from Jamaica.

Holiday songs about snow may be favorites, but third-graders at Vestavia Hills Elementary West recently entertained family, friends and fellow students with a Christmas program about all the warm places that don’t have snow for the season.

The themed music rang through the packed-out gym Dec. 8-9 as the classes, under the direction of West’s music teacher Trudye Confessore, performed songs both new and familiar.

The program incorporated music from different time periods and parts of the world, including “Chrismus a Come” from Jamaica. The students who sang the traditional Jamaican tune were accompanied by tubano drums and other auxiliary percussion instruments.

A new rendition of “Silent Night” was complemented by lyrics presented in American Sign Language. Several classes performed dance routines to “Santa Fever” and “Reindeer Twist.”

At the close of the program, the third-grade students concluded with a sing-along, inviting the audience to join them for a few lines of “Deck the Halls” as the students sang a partner song.

– Submitted by Alice Elmore.