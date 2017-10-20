VHHS soft lockdown lifted after suspicious person not found

× Expand Vestavia Hills Police

Vestavia Hills High School spent part of its morning in soft lockdown after reports of a suspicious person in the area.

Lt. Brian Gilham said a suspicious white male was reported this morning near the school. He said the person was not acting in a way that suggested danger to the school, but his appearance raised questions and the school entered lockdown as a precaution. Gilham described the man as having facial tattoos, no shoes and appeared to be "wearing a hoodie as pants."

Police officers searched the area but did not find the individual and the lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m. Gilham said police will continue to monitor the area today as "an ounce of precaution."