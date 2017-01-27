VHHS SGA selling cupcakes for a cause

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The Vestavia Hills High School SGA will be selling Gigi’s Cupcakes for $5, and proceeds will go to Open Hands, Overflowing Hearts and next year’s fall charity.

Almost everyone loves cupcakes, so why not buy cupcakes and support a good cause?

Through the beginning of February, the Vestavia Hills High School Student Government Association, or SGA, will be hosting its annual cupcake sale as a fundraiser.

This year, VHHS teacher Shawn Woodham said the proceeds will be going to the 2017 fall charity, which is chosen by the SGA each year, and to Open Hands, Overflowing Hearts, an organization that raises money for pediatric cancer.

Formed by Auburn student Kayla Perry, the group works to educate others about cancer in young individuals and to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

Orders for the cupcakes, which are $5 each and made by Gigi’s Cupcakes, will be from Jan. 19 to Feb. 3.

To submit an order, contact an SGA representative. Distribution will be Feb. 14.

“This is a fun opportunity to fundraise for a great cause,” Woodham said. “The students love to receive a cupcake on Valentine’s, whether it’s from a friend or parent. It really does brighten your day.”