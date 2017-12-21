VHHS holds annual mock interview day

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. Vestavia Hills High School held a mock interview day for its nearly 500 career preparedness students on Dec. 1. The exercise, which took place in the school’s library, served as the culminating project of the first semester.

Wearing a white button-down shirt and a dark blazer, Max Lattermann walked into the Vestavia Hills High School library feeling both confident and nervous. He had spent weeks preparing for this day.

Now, the sweat forming on his palms reminded him what was at stake: a position at TechHelp, the fictional company that Lattermann and more than 480 other VHHS career preparedness students interviewed with on Dec. 1.

According to Career Tech Department Head Morgan Palmer, the mock interview exercise served as the culminating project for the first half of the two-semester career preparedness course.

“One aspect of career prep is career readiness, so this is in our career planning unit,” Palmer said. “This is how they kind of get a real-world experience of an interview without the stress of getting the job.”

Palmer said this was the fifth year that VHHS held a mock interview day for its career prep students. The course is required for graduation and is divided into three parts: academic and career learning, financial literacy and business technology. It also includes lessons on college planning.

Palmer said most students enrolled in the class are sophomores and juniors, though there are some exceptions. Lattermann is one. The senior moved to Vestavia Hills from Germany before the school year due to his father’s job. He said his school system overseas didn’t offer a similar exercise.

“I’m super glad to have this opportunity,” Lattermann said after completing the interview.

Career prep students geared up for their big day throughout the fall semester, creating resumes and holding frequent in-class Q&A sessions. They also received instruction from their teachers on proper handshaking form and the importance of making eye contact.

All the coaching led up to Dec. 1, when students funneled into the library to sit down with one of nearly 70 volunteer interviewers.

“I think it’s very important to learn how to sit in front of somebody that you don’t know and [don’t] recognize and have a conversation,” said volunteer Mike Zana, who has a professional background in human resources. “Interviews oftentimes end up with someone just being completely nervous. Because of that, they don’t get the job opportunity that they’re really qualified for and could be good at. Experience like this is really helpful.”

Zana and other volunteers, who were provided lunch by the VHHS PTO, conducted interviews that lasted 10 to 12 minutes each. Then, they gave feedback.

Zana said that most interviewees he has encountered while volunteering the past few years have exhibited poise and maturity.

“They’re graded on their overall interview, their professional presentation with dress, body language and confidence ... and then their resume,” Palmer said.

Catherine Schaffeld is another student who participated in a mock interview. The sophomore said she hasn’t applied for a job before, but she sees how the experience might aid her in the future.

“I think it really helps, like as far as learning not to be nervous and just to kind of be calm and be myself,” she said.