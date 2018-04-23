VHHS faculty, staff provided with trauma kits, training for emergency medical care

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kristin Tunnell. UAB instructors train the teachers and staff at Vestavia Hills High School on April 17.

In early March, UAB’s Dr. Jeff Kerby who is the director of the acute care surgery division, and nurse Holly Waller, who is the senior director of the trauma, burn and inpatient wound services unit, made a presentation to the Vestavia Hills City School’s PTO presidents and principals about the national Stop the Bleed initiative.

At the meeting, Holly Waller explained that due to recent tragic events in Orlando, Sandy Hook, Las Vegas and most recently Parkland, Florida, trauma centers have been urged to train the community, including school staff, regarding how to control severe bleeding.

Many of the victims of these tragedies died due to bleeding for several hours from extremity wounds, unable to get medical attention while law enforcement secured the area. The Vestavia Hills High School PTO in conjunction with the school administration recommended having such training.

In addition, it was recommended that a Stop the Bleed control kit be placed in each classroom. Each kit contains a tourniquet, gloves, ACE bandage, gauze and a marker.

The VHHS PTO was in a position to purchase 100 kits, but needed to request additional funding from the parents to purchase enough for each classroom plus a few more for common areas. Within two days of the request, $4,575 was collected from VHHS parents allowing for enough kits for each classroom and multiple kits for the school’s common areas.

On April 17, UAB trained the teachers and staff at Vestavia Hills High School and had an extremely favorable response.

– Submitted by Kristin Tunnell.