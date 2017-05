× Expand Photo courtesy of Valerie Cuddy. VHHS’ Emma Eaker and Breck Cuddy.

Emma Eaker and Breck Cuddy, juniors at Vestavia Hills High School, graduated April 14 from Youth Leadership Forum, a program sponsored by Leadership Birmingham.

More than 200 students applied from around the greater Birmingham area for the program. Eaker and Cuddy were among the 44 students selected to participate in the 2016-17 YLF Class.

‒ Submitted by Valerie Cuddy.