Vestavia student wins cancer research scholarship

Richard Fu, a VHHS student, works on a cancer research project at UAB.

Vestavia Hills High School student Richard Fu has been awarded an Emperor Science Award. The award includes a $1,500 grant to continue cancer research at UAB that studies combining cancer immunotherapy with a special ketogenic diet to prevent tumor growth.

The Emperor Science Award is provided by PBS Learning Media and selects 100 students nationwide to be paired with a university-level mentoring scientist to work side-by-side on a cancer research project.

Fu won a $750 scholarship at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) earlier in 2017.

Submitted by JJ Fu.