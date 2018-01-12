Vestavia resident wins Miss Friendliest City’s Outstanding Teen

× Expand Pictured with Collins is her Rising Star, Jamie Morgan. Jamie is the daughter of Jon and Misty Morgan of Luverne, Alabama.

Miss Collins McMurray, daughter of Dan and Melissa McMurray, of Vestavia Hills was recently crowned Miss Friendliest City’s Outstanding Teen in Luverne, Alabama. Miss Friendliest City is a preliminary to the Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen held in Sylacauga, Alabama each year.

Collins is a junior at Vestavia Hills High School. She is a member of the German National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society, Rockette Dance Line, FCA, Just Singin’ A Capella Group, Honor Choir and Youth Leadership. She is also a Vestavia Belle.

In the Teen Division, she must provide a platform issue and talent. Collins’ platform was importance of arts in education and her talent was a vocal performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Collins will compete in the State Pageant on March 3-4.

Submitted by Janice Hollis.