Hannah Claire Hamric has become a Rebelette for the second time.

The Vestavia Hills High School graduate recently made the Ole Miss Rebelette dance team after a two-day tryout process. Hamric has had 15 years of dance training and was a member of the Pizitz Treasures for 2 years and Rebelettes at VHHS for all 4 years. She has also competed with Birmingham Dance Theatre since second grade.

-Submitted by Cindy Hamric