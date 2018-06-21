Three VHHS students selected for 76th session of Alabama Girls State

× Expand VHHS students Caroline Bass (left), Claire Kankirawatana (middle) and Kaitlyn Young (right) were selected to attend the 76th session of Alabama Girls State. VHHS students Caroline Bass (left), Claire Kankirawatana (middle) and Kaitlyn Young (right) were selected to attend the 76th session of Alabama Girls State.

Three outstanding girls were selected to represent Vestavia Hills High School at the 76th session of Alabama Girls State — Caroline Bass, Claire Kankirawatana and Kaitlyn Young. Alabama Girls State is a week-long, fun-filled, hands-on learning opportunity for some of the best and brightest young women in the State of Alabama.

Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), Alabama Girls State is a premier youth leadership program which offers a one-of-a-kind experience to its delegates.

The 76th Session of ALA Alabama Girls State was held on the campus of The University of Alabama June 10-15. There were 400 delegates from various schools all over the state, but only two girls from the State of Alabama were chosen to represent Alabama in Washington D.C as a Girl Nation Senator. One was Vestavia Hills High School student Kankirawatana. Kaitlyn Young was elected to serve as Supreme Court Associate Justice. Young also served as a reporter and wrote several articles for The Legacy Girls State Newspaper. Bass was one of 12 girls that was nominated to interview for Girls Nation.

Kankirawatana will be heading to Washington D.C for Girls Nation July 21-28.

-Submitted by American Legion Auxiliary