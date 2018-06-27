Sarah Zhao named Presidential Scholar

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Whit McGhee. U.S. Presidential Scholar Sarah Zhao, above, and Presidential Distinguished Teacher Michael Sinnott, below. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Whit McGhee. Presidential Distinguished Teacher Michael Sinnott. Prev Next

A Vestavia Hills High School senior has been given one of the nation’s highest honors for high school graduates.

Sarah Zhao, who graduated with the VHHS Class of 2018, was named to the 54th Class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced in May.

Just 161 students nationwide, and only two students in Alabama, received the Presidential Scholars distinction this year, according to a Department of Education press release.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects the recipients based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

As a Presidential Scholar, Zhao traveled to Washington in June to meet her fellow award recipients and receive the Presidential Scholar Medallion from Secretary DeVos.

Zhao said she was “shocked and honored” to learn that she’d been chosen for the award.

“It’s something that’s once in a lifetime,” Zhao said. “I’m looking forward to being part of the Presidential Scholar family and being mentored by some of the past scholars who are all at different stages of their lives.”

Students who receive the Presidential Scholars award also have the opportunity to name a teacher to receive the Presidential Distinguished Teachers Award. Zhao named Michael Sinnott, an English teacher at VHHS, to receive the award.

“Mr. Sinnott has been really influential for me, not just in helping me to be a better writer, but also by giving me a greater appreciation for English and Youth Legislature,” Zhao said.

Sinnott said he was honored to receive the award.

“I’m honored most of all that the award comes from the most important voice in the district: that of a student,” Sinnott said, adding that Zhao “embodies excellence.”

– Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools.