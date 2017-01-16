Rebels conducting donation drive for autism awareness

× Expand Ady's Army

Students and spectators alike will have their chance to make a difference on Tuesday night.

At the Vestavia Hills High School varsity basketball games against Hoover on Tuesday, Jan. 17, people will have the opportunity to donate to Ady’s Army, a nonprofit organization dedicated to financially aiding families affected by autism.

“Autism is close to my heart,” Vestavia Hills boys basketball coach Patrick Davis said. “I’ve got a 9-year-old son who is autistic, so we’ve been doing some sort of event like this to raise funds and awareness.”

Davis is in his first year at Vestavia Hills, after spending the last seven at Thompson High School, where a similar event was held each year, partnering with various groups and organizations over the years.

Brian and Chrissy Schubert are the parents of Ady and founders of Ady's Army. Ady was diagnosed with autism in 2011. They will be on hand to speak between the girls and boys varsity games, at roughly 7:15 p.m. Davis will also speak during that time.

“They’ll be here to talk a little bit,” Davis said. “I’ll talk a little bit about my family’s experiences with the world of autism and try to educate, raise awareness and raise funds. Hopefully we can help them out.”

According to the organization’s website, “[t]hrough Ady’s Army, Brian and Chrissy work to give families of autistic children peace of mind, financial resources, and answers to their questions.”

Visit adysarmy.org for more information.