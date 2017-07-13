Rebelettes receive camp awards

The VHHS Rebelette dance teams attended the NDA Elite Dance camp in Guntersville June 25-28. The teams had a successful trip winning the following awards:

Junior Varsity

  • Team Routine: Gold, Superior Rating
  • Bid to Nationals
  • All American: Olivia Macoy, Emma Stewart, and Riley Richardson
  • Pin it forward (given by NDA staff): Emma Stewart

Varsity

  • Superior technical skills
  • Superior home routine
  • Elite team dance winner superior rating
  • Bid to nationals
  • All American team: Bradford Stewart, Brooke Tarrant, Corrine Passman
  • Team leader winners: Brooke Tarrant, Chandler Perrigo
  • Top gun kick: Bradford Stewart
  • Top gun leaps and jumps: Madeline Moore
  • Pin it forward: Brooke Tarrant
  • Excellent leadership: Corrine Passman

-Submitted by Faith Lenhart

