Rebelettes receive camp awards

The VHHS Rebelette dance teams attended the NDA Elite Dance camp in Guntersville June 25-28. The teams had a successful trip winning the following awards:

Junior Varsity

Team Routine: Gold, Superior Rating

Bid to Nationals

All American: Olivia Macoy, Emma Stewart, and Riley Richardson

Pin it forward (given by NDA staff): Emma Stewart

Varsity

Superior technical skills

Superior home routine

Elite team dance winner superior rating

Bid to nationals

All American team: Bradford Stewart, Brooke Tarrant, Corrine Passman

Team leader winners: Brooke Tarrant, Chandler Perrigo

Top gun kick: Bradford Stewart

Top gun leaps and jumps: Madeline Moore

Pin it forward: Brooke Tarrant

Excellent leadership: Corrine Passman

