Rebelettes receive camp awards

Photo courtesy of Faith Lenhart.
The VHHS Rebelette dance team won several awards at their NDA Elite Dance camp.
The VHHS Rebelette dance teams attended the NDA Elite Dance camp in Guntersville June 25-28. The teams had a successful trip winning the following awards:
Junior Varsity
- Team Routine: Gold, Superior Rating
- Bid to Nationals
- All American: Olivia Macoy, Emma Stewart, and Riley Richardson
- Pin it forward (given by NDA staff): Emma Stewart
Varsity
- Superior technical skills
- Superior home routine
- Elite team dance winner superior rating
- Bid to nationals
- All American team: Bradford Stewart, Brooke Tarrant, Corrine Passman
- Team leader winners: Brooke Tarrant, Chandler Perrigo
- Top gun kick: Bradford Stewart
- Top gun leaps and jumps: Madeline Moore
- Pin it forward: Brooke Tarrant
- Excellent leadership: Corrine Passman
-Submitted by Faith Lenhart