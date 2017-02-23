Purple People Run to benefit Open Hands Overflowing Hearts

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Colorful paint flies through the air at one of VHHS’s most iconic fundraising events.

One of Vestavia’s most colorful events will support a new cause this year, as the annual Purple People Run benefits Open Hands Overflowing Hearts.

Each year, the students at Vestavia Hills High School paint the town purple to raise money for charity, and the 2017 event will benefit Open Hands Overflowing Hearts’ fight to end pediatric cancer.

The March 18 event is similar to many race events, featuring a 5K and 1-mile fun run. However, at each mile marker along the course, runners will run through a paint station, with volunteers lobbing handfuls of blue, red and purple paint.

The course for both runs begins and ends at the high school.

This year, faculty sponsor Emily Erwood said the event will have a bag-check, where participants can stow their personal items during the race. There will also be car-seat covers for sale to protect participants’ vehicles from the paint.

Registration for the 5K is $30 per person if purchased in advance, and $35 the day of the event. Registration for the 1-mile fun run is $15 per person.

Erwood said the students chose to donate the proceeds to Open Hands Overflowing Hearts because of founder Kayla Perry’s hometown tie to Birmingham and the work the group does to end childhood cancer.

“This hits home to our student body, as many of our own students have faced [or] are facing this terrible battle,” she said.

To register, go to runsignup.com/purplepeoplerun, or contact Erwood at erwoodeb@vestavia.k12.al.us.