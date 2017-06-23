Library, businesses provide job skills training for students with disabilities

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. VV-FEAT-VHHSLibraryPartnership Job coach Vicki Brasfield works with Pete, a participant in the VHHS School to Work Transition Program, at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest each week to gain job skills for the future.

At the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, Teen Department Librarian Daniel Tackett says their goal is to provide educational and enriching opportunities for teenagers from across the area.

This goal takes many forms, from homework and ACT practice to social and entertainment events.

“Anything a teenager needs is something I want to provide,” Tackett said.

One way the library helps serve a particular community — students who have cognitive, intellectual and learning disabilities — is by participating in Vestavia Hills High School’s School to Work Transition Program.

The program follows state guidelines and works with students who have an individual accommodation plan (IAP) through the school system, pairing them with organizations and businesses throughout the community to build job and communication skills.

In addition to the library, The Pawms Pet Resort, Vestavia Hills Country Club, Western Supermarket, Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza and others host students about once a week.

At the library, Pete, who is 18 and has autism, can be found each week shelving and organizing DVDs and video games, plus a variety of other jobs.

Work instructor Nancy Crook explained the purpose of the program is to instill and develop appropriate skills and behaviors that can be used in the workplace or at home.

“What you’re trying to do is give the kids as much of an equal playing field as you can,” she said.

Students on Alabama’s Essentials Pathway or Life Skills Pathway who have an IAP at VHHS generally begin the program at age 16 or when they are juniors.

Crook said the team works to identify each student’s interests and needs, working with area organizations and businesses to develop a plan for what the student will accomplish each week.

“We try to fit where we’re taking them to their interests, but also to the skills we know are needed,” she said.

The number of students in the program each year varies, and Crook said this year they had about 20.

“It really gives a lot of students a leg up on getting a job,” she said.

Crook said locations like the library are also a good fit for those students working on behavior, and that at least one program participant now works at the library as an adult.

“The difference in the kids I get at the beginning and then at the end at the program is amazing,” she said.

Tackett said that volunteers like Pete are some of the best he has in the teen department.

“He’s just like any other kid,” he said.

Tackett also said he hopes additional organizations and businesses in Vestavia will consider becoming part of the program.