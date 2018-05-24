Dancers inducted into honor society

× Expand Photo courtesy of Faith Lenhardt.

Vestavia Hills High School has a chapter of The National Honor Society for Dance Arts, where students are required to earn 30 points within the dance department to be inducted.

The National Honor Society for Dance Arts offers awards, scholarships and resources for members and sponsors. The VHHS chapter annually supports the Amelia Center, which was founded by VHHS dancer Amelia Elliott’s parents after her tragic death in 1995, with donations of stuffed animals and art supplies.

The National Honor Society for Dance Arts is a program with the National Dance Educator Organization. For more information visitnhsda.clubexpress.com.

The 2018 inductees were: Madeline Moore, Emma Stewart, Katie Glenn, Reese Gwin, Nia Little, Haylee Jemison, Rachel Bates, Emily Harrison, Sam Ferguson, Zaria McDonald, Asia Lee, Ella Perry, Aristotle Tsantes, Lauren Ann Holmes, Olivia Macoy, Kate Richardson, Riley Richardson, Suha Mohiuddin, Mia Pearson, Jordan Summerville, ME Welch, Blakeney Williams, Jasleen Judge, Alex Speyer, Frances Smith, Cartezz Crawford, Morgan Anthony, Mary Prickett, Camryn Bren, YanXiang Wang, Nia Ratcliff, Chyna Terry, Maddie Robison, Hayden Speegle, Sarah Beth Corona, LaShawnoa Thomas and Sarah Grace Hays.

– Submitted by Faith Lenhardt.