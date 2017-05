× Expand Photo submitted by Jose Casanova. From left: Alexandra Casanova, Rae Brown, Ally Cross and Jessie Stevens have joined the Tiger Paws Dance Team at Auburn University.

On April 6-7, the Auburn University Dance Team held clinic and tryouts. Four Vestavia Hills seniors were selected and placed on the Tiger Paws Dance Team for the 2017-2018 season: Alexandra Casanova, Rae Brown, Ally Cross and Jessie Stevens.

‒ Submitted by Jose Casanova.