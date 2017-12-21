35 school choirs to perform at Contempo Choral Festival at VHHS

× Expand Photo by Stephen Stair. A show choir entertains at last year’s Contempo Choral Festival of Vestavia Hills High School.

Thirty-five middle and high school choirs, including 14 from the Birmingham area, will perform at the sixth annual Contempo Choral Festival at Vestavia Hills High School, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12-13.

The festival showcases non-traditional ensembles, including show choirs, jazz choirs and a capella pop groups, and is sponsored by the Alabama Choral Directors Association.

Performances will take place Friday, 4:30-10:05 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to ACDA President and VHHS faculty member Megan Rudolph.

Attendees should expect a great show, according to Rudolph.

“These choirs are always entertaining and inspiring,” she said. “Their music is fun, and the energy from all the groups is very entertaining. It’s also extremely inspirational to see so many students doing what they love.”

The choirs will receive scores from a panel of judges for their tone quality, expression and the overall effect of their shows, according to Rudolph.

“Good choirs sing really well and are able to be extremely expressive on stage,” Rudolph said. “They have great dynamic contrast and are able to take the audience members on a musical journey.”

Show choirs, some of whom tell stories with costume changes and sets, are also judged on choreography, according to Rudolph.

Jazz choirs sing jazz songs with multiple parts to create choral arrangements and sometimes adapt pop songs to sound like jazz songs.

In a capella pop, groups use pop songs to create choral arrangements, she said.

Admission is $10 for those over ages 13 and older and $5 for those under 13.

For more information, go to alabamaacda.org.