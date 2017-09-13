VHHS students named National Merit semifinalists

× Expand Courtesy of Vestavia Hills High School 2018 National Merit Semifinalists from Vestavia Hills High School. Back row, L-R: Richard Fu, Nelson Mills, Robert Smith, Joshua Gray, Jacob Reiber. Front row, L-R: Macy McClurg, Yihan Zhong, Ginger Llivina, Sarah Zhao, Sidhvi Reddy, Chandler Clemmons, Nicolas Aldana.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation released its annual list of semifinalists Wednesday, a list that includes 12 Vestavia Hills High School students.

Semifinalists at VHHS include: Richard Fu, Nelson Mills, Robert Smith, Joshua Gray, Jacob Reiber, Macy McClurg, Yihan Zhong, Ginger Llivina, Sarah Zhao, Sidhvi Reddy, Chandler Clemmons, and Nicolas Aldana.

Just 16,000 students were named Semifinalists in this year’s competition, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced in a press release Wednesday.

The students were chosen as Semifinalists from some 1.6 million high school juniors who took the 2017 Preliminary SAT / National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Semifinalists represent the highest-scoring entrants in each state, and fewer than one percent of all entrants are named Semifinalists, according to the NMSC.

Finalists will be announced in early 2018. Those who earn Finalist honors will be eligible for approximately 7,500 scholarships worth more than $32 million, the NMSC said.

--Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools