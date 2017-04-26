VHHS student wins congressional art award

× Expand Courtesy of the office of Rep. Gary Palmer

Vestavia Hills High School student Carson McDonald has been announced as the 2017 winner of the Sixth District's Congressional Art Competition.

The office of Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL) announced the award Wednesday.

McDonald's work, "Untitled," also earned him a trip to Washington, D.C. this summer to meet with Palmer and attend the National Art Reception.

The work, which along with the other entries into the competition hung in the Riverchase Galleria for a time, will hang in the U.S. Capitol for the next year.

“Each year I am impressed by the creative talents of the young people in Alabama’s sixth district,” Palmer said in a release Wednesday.