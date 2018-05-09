VHHS named in list of top 10 schools in Alabama

× Expand Erica Techo VHHS students gather on the field during Relay for Life. VHHS was named the No. 6 school in Alabama by U.S. News & World Report.

Each year, U.S. News & World Report studies and ranks high schools across the nation, comparing graduation rates, test scores and other metrics to compile a list of the best schools.

This year, U.S. News ranked Vestavia Hills High School as the No. 6 school in the state of Alabama, and the No. 1004 school in the nation.

According to the U.S. News website, the publication began the ranking process by looking at 28,813 public high schools across all 50 states.

"Schools are ranked based on their performance on state-required tests and how well they prepare students for college," reads the U.S. News website.

According to the announcement, the VHHS ranking comes from the school's 55 percent participation rate in Advanced Placement coursework, greater than 95 percent graduation rate, high level of proficiency in reading and mathematics and other indicators.

× Expand U.S. News & World Report

Vestavia joined neighboring districts Mountain Brook and Homewood in receiving a silver medal from U.S. News and a spot in the top 10.

For more information about the report, visit U.S. News & World Report's website.