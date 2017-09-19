VHHS math teacher named state finalist for presidential award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Beth Kaiser. Beth Kaiser (far right) was named a finalist for the 2017 PAEMST award.

Vestavia Hills High School algebra teacher Beth Kaiser has been named as a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Kaiser teaches Algebra A and B, and was chosen as one of five finalists in her field for the award which recognizes the efforts of mathematics and science teachers, and is one of the highest honors in the field.

The award has been around since 1983, and national winners are chosen by the National Science Foundation.

"The award recognizes those teachers who develop and implement a high-quality instructional program that is informed by content knowledge and enhances student learning," says the PAEMST website.

Kaiser was nominated by VHHS Exceptional Education teacher Shelly Munger. Kaiser's daughter Sarah joined her as a math teacher at the school last fall.