VHHS graduates look back on founding Character Club

Jack Brittle and Conner Rohling were guests at Vestavia Hills Central School’s Character Club’s April meeting. Recent graduates of VHHS, the boys were fourth graders at Central when they had an idea for the club whose membership has mushroomed over the years. From an initial handful of students who met in the school cafeteria, the club now meets in the school’s gym where programs continue to focus on good character and making wise choices.

Brittle and Rohling initially were concerned when they noticed some people making poor choices, including using profanity.

“In the beginning, we thought it could be called the No Cussing Club,” Jack remembered, explaining, “We saw a problem and tried to fix it.”

The two met with their school’s counselor, Christy Trotter, who worked with them on the idea of a club focused on good character. The refined concept was presented to the school’s principal in 2008, Marian Humphries, who gave a thumbs-up to their idea.

Since then, hundreds of Central School students have gathered routinely for before-school meetings where the emphasis has remained on the value of having good character and making wise choices.

Among the club’s initial speakers were well known personalities including Ahmaad Galloway, former football player for the University of Alabama and St. Louis Rams, and Colter Bean, a VHHS alum who went on to play baseball for Auburn University and the New York Yankees.

Also among those initial speakers were Patrick Nix, former Auburn quarterback, and Wendy McDougal, a former Miss Alabama.

During those early years when programs were arranged by Rohling and Brittle with help from their parents, several members of the VHHS’ state basketball championship team and coach George Hatchett also spoke.

The notable speakers, and the offering of breakfast, made the before-school meetings irresistible to students who have turned out in record numbers.

An emphasis on good character has been a guiding force for both Rohling, son of Christine and Thomas Rohling, and Brittle, son of Kim and James Brittle.

Both boys received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award which recognizes more than 100 hours of volunteer service. Brittle, who has been active in national and international mission trips throughout middle and high school, recently noted: “I had no idea that the Character Club would catch on like it has.”

“We just wanted to do something to make a difference, and I hope that we have,” Rohling said. Rohling recently received two awards recognizing his good character: the Brandon Burlsworth Character Award and the Rebel Edge Award. An SGA rep, Conner also is a member of the National Honor Society.

Rohling, a Mr. Vestavia nominee who played varsity football and varsity basketball at VHHS, and Brittle, who plays on the high school’s varsity baseball team, both plan to attend Samford University this fall.

--Submitted by Lynn Fullman