VHHS graduates Class of 2018

Vestavia Hills High School sent another 509 young adults into the world Tuesday as the 2017-2018 school year culminated with the school's commencement exercises.

The Class of 2018 had 222 students graduate with the Advanced Academic Honors Endorsement, 12 National Merit Finalists, a U.S. Presidential Scholar, a Coca-Cola Scholar and a Bill and Melinda Gates Scholar.

Of the class, 82 percent are headed to a four-year college or university, 9 percent are headed to a two-year college and 9 percent are going to enter the military, work full time or take a "gap year."

There will be 64 universities in 24 states outside of Alabama that will have Vestavia Hills alums, as well as 20 different universities in the state.

This year, $32 million in scholarships was offered to VHHS graduates, and $13 million accepted — both the most in school history.

For a complete list of accomplishments, visit the Vestavia Hills City Schools website.