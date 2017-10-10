VHECH PTO holding superhero 5K Saturday

× Expand Photo by Katie Turpen. Cahaba Heights

Calling all caped — and non-caped — crusaders: Cahaba Heights is set to be overrun with superheroes of all ages as the PTO of Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights hosts its inaugural Heights Heroes 5K.

The 5K and Fun Run event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, and will begin at The Height Village shopping center before the 5K meanders through Cahaba Heights from Green Valley Road to Natchez drive.

In addition to VHECH students and parents, the event is open to the rest of the community as well, and proceeds benefit the VHECH PTO budget.

Registration is $30 for 5K participants and $15 for those doing the Fun Run, and there is a $2.50 signup fee.

Registration for the 5K closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12. Bib and packet pickup will be available at The Heights Village in front of The Lily Pad and Gigi's from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., or the morning of the race at 7 a.m.

The 5K will kick off at 8 a.m., and additional parking will be available at Cahaba Heights United Methodist Church across the street.

For more information or to register, visit the event page on Facebook or on the registration website at runsignup.com/Race/Events/AL/Birmingham/HeightsHeroes5KandFunRun.