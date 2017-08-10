Vestavia students head back to school

Vestavia schools started the new school year on Thursday, Aug. 10, and Vestavia Voice asked the community to send in their back-to-school pictures. Enjoy browsing through shots of students starting another school year in Vestavia!
Aiden and Grey Brady, fifth and second grade, at VHECH.
Left-Parker Moore, eighth grade, PizitzMiddle- Diamond Moore, 12th grade, VHHSRight- McCall Moore, sixth grade, Pizitz
Katherine de Buys seventh grade LPMSAmy de Buys first grade VHECH
Max McCorkle, VHEE second grade
Ethan Saffold heads to the VHHS Junior parking lot.
Amy de Buys first grade VHECH
Submitted by Katie Baker Bolton "Sayonara, my precious Lambs...It's off to school you go!Rosie - sixth grade, Pizitz Middle SchoolBaker - eighth grade, Pizitz Middle SchoolPierce - third grade, Vestavia Hills Elementary West
Hollis, fifth grade, Wheeler seventh grade and Wrenn fourth grade. They started Vestavia Hills Elementary Central and Pizitz Middle School.
Cooper, seventh grade, and Lily fifth grade. LPMS & VHECH.
Charley (kindergarten) VHECH.
Jack and Molly Grant Leonard, second and third grade at Cahaba Heights, and their mom, Kristen Leonard, instructional coach at Central.
Bella, fourth, Mary Morgan, first, and Palmer Rogers, third, are at VHECH.
Ava Ishee (second grade) at VHECH.
Stella Brasher, second grade, Vestavia East.
Brenna Brasher, fifth grade, Central.
Raymon Baroody, ninth grade, VHHSJonah Baroody, seventh grade, Pizitz Middle
Submitted by Sheri D Hall "Last-first day! Senior year!"
Parker Moore 3rd grade VHECH
Frank the Tank was ready for doggy daycare, too!