Vestavia schools on two hour delay due to Irma remnants

Once a mighty Category 5 hurricane, Irma was barely a tropical storm late Monday afternoon, but her effects were being felt across the Southeast.

In an abundance of caution, several schools throughout the area have opted to delay the start of the Tuesday, Sept. 12 school day by two hours, including Vestavia City Schools.

The delay will allow time for school maintenance staff to inspect each campus after the remnants of Tropical Storm Irma pass through the area, Interim Superintendent Charles Mason said in a press release Monday afternoon.

Students should arrive two hours later than usual at each school. Parents can find a full list of school start times on the Vestavia Hills City Schools website at https://www.vestavia.k12.al.us/Page/3249.

Irma was expected to continue to produce rain and windy conditions through Tuesday morning, with the highest gusts of wind coming in the overnight hours.

In a media advisory, Communications Specialist Cinnamon McCulley said in a Monday press release the Urgent Road Conditions tab of the city's Action Center had been activated, making it possible for residents to report downed trees, power lines and other travel issues online. Posts on the tab were to be directly transmitted to first responders.

Additionally, residents can call the non-emergency line of the Vestavia Hills Police department at 978-1153 to report issues.