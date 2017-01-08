Vestavia schools on morning delay

× Expand Photo credit: Abhi Sharma. School tax

While most major thoroughfares were clear on Sunday afternoon, many side streets and shady spots were still covered in ice, prompting the Vestavia City Schools system to delay the start of school Monday.

All Vestavia Hills City Schools will open two and a half hours late on Monday, Jan. 9. Teachers and staff are asked to report two hours after their regular start time.

As of Sunday evening, Vestavia Hills roads were open apart from Columbiana Road from Shades Crest Road to Lakeshore Drive, and Shades Crest Road.

For updates on road conditions, visit the Vestavia Hills Police Department Facebook page.