Vestavia School Board to decide rezoning July 10

× Expand Neal Embry Vestavia Hills Board of Education members talk before the June 25 board meeting.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education has announced the time for next week's meeting, in which the school board will hear Superintendent Todd Freeman's proposed plan to rezone district schools.

VHCS Communications Specialist Whit McGee said the meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on July 10 at the Vestavia Hills Board of Education building.

At the meeting, the school board is expected to vote on Freeman's proposal. Read more about the proposed rezoning options under consideration here: