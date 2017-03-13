Temporary traffic flow change for Central school carpool

× Expand Courtesy of City of Vestavia Hills

Parents and guardians who drop off and pick up children at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central, as well as other motorists who frequent Willoughby Road should take note of the temporary traffic change coming for the next few weeks.

Jefferson County Environmental Services will be replacing a sewer main on Willoughby Road between Badham Drive and the school entrance at Merry Fox Lane. The work, which is anticipated to take around two weeks, begins Monday, March 13, and could last until March 31.

Carpool drivers will be able to access Willoughby and the school from the other side by utilizing Shady Dell Lane via Garland Drive.

Non-school traffic will need to use an alternate detour along Badham Drive during school hours.

Signs will be posted indicating to motorists which detour to follow.