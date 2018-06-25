Superintendent: Student success leads to student growth

× 1 of 2 Expand Neal Embry Vestavia Hills Board of Education members talk before the June 25 board meeting. × 2 of 2 Expand Neal Embry Superintendent Todd Freeman, Board Member Steve Bendall, Board Member Jennifer Weaver and school attorney Patrick Boone look at a proposed parent volunteer form at the June 25 BOE meeting. Prev Next

The success enjoyed over the years by Vestavia Hills City Schools, both in and out of the classroom, has led to growth in the district’s student population, Superintendent Todd Freeman said at the June 25 board of education meeting.

Due to that increase, Freeman said the school system has worked to expand in-school facilities such as cafeterias, as well as adding new campuses at Gresham Elementary and Berry Middle schools.

“The theme of growth has moved itself into support for facilities,” Freeman said.

In his annual address to the board, which he said was more of an opportunity to brag on the individual schools, Freeman also praised Vestavia students and staff for their work in helping others through fundraisers and philanthropic opportunities.

“I think we are setting quite a strong example to any of our peers around us in our state and in our nation about how important it is to serve and to give back to others,” Freeman said.

In the classroom, Freeman said the school system is expanding its technology-based education, with the first virtual lab set up at Vestavia Hills Elementary - Central and success across the district of robotics and math teams.

The growth will hopefully continue into the future, Freeman said.

“There’s a lot of motivation to continue to raise the bar in the system,” Freeman said.

Freeman also took time to praise the Vestavia community for their support.

“We’ve got great community support,” Freeman said. “I knew that before I became part of this team, and it’s certainly been affirmed.”

The implementation of a form, used by parents wishing to volunteer on school trips, was also discussed. Freeman said the director of student support services would handle the forms and, while it would ideally not be burdensome on those wishing to help, it would help ensure student safety.

“We do not want a process that discourages participation, but one that rather affirms that we’re doing the things that we can to make sure all our kids are safe,” Freeman said.

The board also approved a list of requested school trips, student transfers and disposal of school property, with the following approximate costs.

FBLA National Conference in Baltimore from June 27 to July 2: $5,000

High school volleyball retreat at Rosemary Beach from July 29 to Aug. 2: $5,000

Cross Country camp at Ocoee Recreation Center from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7: $10,000

Choir singing clinics in Tallahassee and Orlando from March 20 to March 24, 2019: $650 per student

Pizitz Middle School band festival in Dallas from May 1 to May 5, 2019: $780 per student

Two high school transfers to Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School

Disposal of miscellaneous equipment at the high school, which was donated to veterans, as well as an unused TV at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, inoperable technology at Liberty Park Middle School, various items at Pizitz Middle School

The board also approved the financial report, minutes from the June 11 and June 14 meetings and approved personnel decisions.