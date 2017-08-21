Students enjoy solar eclipse

× 1 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 2 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 3 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 4 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 5 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 6 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 7 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 8 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 9 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 10 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 11 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 12 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 13 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 14 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 15 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 16 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 17 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 18 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 19 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 20 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 21 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 22 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 23 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 24 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 25 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 26 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 27 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 28 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 29 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools × 30 of 30 Expand Courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools Prev Next

Whether with special paper glasses and homemade pin-hole box viewers or inside through an internet livestream, students were able to learn through seeing Monday as a partial solar eclipse made its way across the sky.

For safety reasons, students K-3 were kept indoors, and some parents kept their children home to experience the event together or in another location, while students in grades 4-12 went outside to see the event.

Students at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights were able to view the eclipse on the live stream or with pinhole boxes, but administrators decided after an email from their glasses distributor to not use the glasses for safety reasons.

The greater Birmingham area saw a partial eclipse of about 92 percent.

At the library, officials said between 80 and 90 people showed up to see the event unfold from the observation deck.

