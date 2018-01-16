Schools remain closed due to threat of ice, dangerous driving conditions

× Expand Emily Featherston Updates on Alabama weather conditions can be found by searching the hashtag #alwx on Twitter .

While later than expected, a winter weather system moved through the greater Birmingham area Tuesday afternoon, leaving many roads in poor shape after sunset.

Vestavia Hills City Schools announced Tuesday evening that with temperatures not expected to rise above freezing, schools would remain closed Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Jefferson County Schools are also closed, with central office employees asked to report at 10 a.m.

The weather system didn't produce much more than a dusting in most of the over-the-mountain communities, but the second wave of the system did begin to stick to roads, and the Vestavia Hills Police Department noted on social media that some roads were becoming treacherous.

Lows Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning were expected to be between 11 and 15 degrees, with wind chills dipping to zero or below. A hard freeze warning is in effect for the entire region as well.

The National Weather Service encouraged everyone in Central Alabama to remember the "Four P's" of extreme cold: People, Pets, Pipes and Plants. While most outdoor plants would not be out anyway this time of year, pet owners are strongly encouraged to bring their pets indoors, and homeowners should check to make sure outdoor pipes are covered or insulated and leave a faucet trickling. Central Alabama residents are also encouraged to check on elderly neighbors and loved ones.