Schools encourage parents to prepare for kindergarten enrollment

Kindergarten registration can be a hectic time that means excitement and change for parents. There are ways to make this process run smoother and easier. Parents of future kindergartners, this is for you.

As a parent, the first step to make the registration process run smoothly is to know where your child will attend school. Whit McGhee, communication and PR specialist for Vestavia Hills City Schools, said if you are unaware where your child should attend school, call the Board of Education at 402-5100 with a home address to find out the school your child is zoned for.

The next step is to know when your child’s school registration occurs. Kindergarten enrollment this year begins Feb. 1 at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, Vestavia Hills Elementary West, Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights and Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park. Each school offers all the information parents need to enroll a kindergartner. The best way to get in touch is to visit the school during its weekday hours.

“Vestavia Hills Elementary West does not provide enrollment information on Fridays, but we can still assist parents at the Board of Education building,” McGhee said.

It is important to know all the requirements needed when registering your child, so you can be prepared. There are multiple requirements for all new students, including families who already have other students attending a Vestavia Hills school. These items are a must for parents to move quickly through registration.

You will need the blue Alabama immunization form provided by your child’s pediatrician or the Department of Health. Identification or documentation to verify the age of the child is also needed.

“Students who are enrolling in kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017, and we need some documentation to prove that,” McGhee said. “Some parents bring in their child’s birth certificate, but a document from a doctor with the date of birth works. Adoption records are also an option.”

Parents must also bring three documents to verify their residency in Vestavia Hills to register. A deed or mortgage statement is needed for homeowners. Renters are able to bring a copy of their lease agreement. If a student comes from a separated family or other court-ordered arrangements, a copy of that is needed as well to register for kindergarten.

“We also recommend that everyone bring two utility bills with the address printed on the bill,” McGhee said. “We’ll also accept things like vehicle registration or a canceled check with the address printed on it.”

Each of the elementary schools holds kindergarten orientations each spring as well. After you register, prepare to go to your orientation to get more information and let your students get excited for their new school. The orientation dates for Vestavia elementary schools are April 11 for Cahaba Heights, April 19 for West, May 2-4 for East and May 9 for Liberty Park.