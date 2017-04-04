Vestavia City Schools closed due to severe weather threat

× Expand Courtesy of NWS

Vestavia Hills City Schools will be closed Wednesday, April 5, due to the threat of widespread severe weather.

All after school and extra curricular activities are canceled, as well.

Governor Robert Bentley declared a state of emergency in advance of Wednesday's severe weather event.

“Alabama is no stranger to the impact severe weather can have on communities and the devastation that can occur when the weather takes a turn for the worse,” Bentley's statement said. “I have issued a State of Emergency as a precautionary measure to ensure state resources are on standby and are ready to assist impacted communities should the need arise. I also want to encourage individuals to stay weather aware and have a method to receive the latest weather alerts.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) had Birmingham and much of the over the mountain area in a "moderate" severe risk, the second highest. A moderate risk includes the chance for highly destructive, long-track tornados, up to and including baseball size hail, and damaging straight-line winds.

Severe weather could begin as early as 4 a.m., the NWS said, and could come in multiple waves throughout the day until around 9 p.m.

The NWS issued a variety of reminders about severe weather preparedness on its Twitter, which can be found at @NWSBirmingham.

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department also released a list of things to remember in case of severe weather, including the areas to shelter in various types of locations.

Jefferson County residents can also register for the Everbridge system, which will send a text message, email or phone call if a listed location is under a severe warning.