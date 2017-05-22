School system holds teacher retirement celebration

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Retiring Vestavia Hills teachers and staff were honored May 9 during a retirement tea at City Hall, where they and their guests had the chance to mingle and swap stories about their time in education.

As the school year came to a close, Vestavia Hills City Schools faculty and administrators celebrated several members who are retiring.

The school system hosted a retirement tea on the afternoon of May 9 at City Hall. Retiring teachers and their guests had the chance to mingle and swap stories about their time in education.

Superintendent Sheila Phillips thanked the staff members for their service in making the schools the “jewel of the city,” no matter what their role in the schools was.

“It matters not at all what your job is,” Phillips said, adding that all the retiring staff members contributed to the greater whole. Each retiree was given a copy of “The Giving Tree.”

Susan McCarthy, a teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central since 2003, will retire with 40 years of teaching experience. She said she enjoyed the growth opportunities the school afforded her, as well as the way the parents prepped their children for learning. She plans to do some traveling and visit family but will still be involved in education in other ways after retirement.

“I just have loved Central. We’re such a family of colleagues and parents and staff,” McCarthy said. “You need to always stay green and growing.”

VHHS social studies teacher Trish Chaucer is retiring after 33 years, 12 in total in Vestavia schools and the past nine years at the high school. Her retirement plans include a little travel and plenty of volunteer work, reading and bridge. One of her favorite memories was returning to the Vestavia Hills school system and working with teachers who taught her own children.

“I love the interaction with the kids,” Chaucer said. “I brag on them to anyone who will stand still long enough.”

The last day of school for students was May 25. The following staff members have announced their retirements:

VHECH

► Kay Cooper

► Amy Jones

VHEW

► Susan Gaydosh

► Anna Lynn Griffin

VHELP

► Sharon August

VHEC

► Jenny Brasseaux

► Susie Caffey

► Susan McCarthy

Pizitz Middle School

► Madelaine Beavers

Vestavia Hills High School

► Patricia Chaucer

► Willie Ann Ishman Clark

► Linda Maples

► Jana McElroy

► Patricia Strange

Board of Education

► Edward Varden

► Jeryl Watts