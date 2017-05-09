School system holds retirement tea

× 1 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Retirement Tea 2017 Retiring teachers and staff at a Retirement Tea on May 9. × 2 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Retirement Tea 2017 Retiring Vestavia teachers received copies of "The Giving Tree." × 3 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Retirement Tea 2017 Sheila Phillips speaks at the Retirement Tea on May 9. × 4 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Retirement Tea 2017 Retiring teachers and staff were recognized at a short event on May 9 at City Hall. × 5 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Retirement Tea 2017 Teachers and school staff mingle at a Retirement Tea on May 9. × 6 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Retirement Tea 2017 The Retirement Tea included light foods for the teachers and their friends and family to enjoy. Prev Next

As the school year comes to a close, Vestavia Hills City Schools faculty and administrators celebrated several faculty members who are retiring.

The school system hosted a retirement tea on the afternoon of May 9 at City Hall. Retiring teachers and their guests had the chance to mingle and swap stories about their time in education.

Superintendent Sheila Phillips thanked the staff members for their service in making the schools the "jewel of the city," no matter what their role in the schools was.

"It matters not at all what your job is," Phillips said, adding that all the retiring staff members contributed to the greater whole. Each retiree was given a copy of "The Giving Tree."

Susan McCarthy, a teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central since 2003, will retire with 40 years of teaching experience. She said she enjoyed the growth opportunities the school afforded her, as well as the way the parents prepped their children for learning. She plans to do some traveling and visit family, but will still be involved in education in other ways after retirement.

"I just have loved Central. We're such a family of colleagues and parents and staff," McCarthy said. "You need to always stay green and growing."

VHHS social studies teacher Trish Chaucer is retiring after 33 years of teaching, 12 in total in Vestavia schools and the past nine years at the high school. Her retirement plans include a little bit of travel and plenty of volunteer work, reading and bridge. One of her favorite memories was returning to the Vestavia Hills school system and working with some of the teachers who taught her own children.

"I love the interaction with the kids," Chaucer said of her job. "I brag on them to anyone who will stand still long enough.

The last day of school for students is May 25, with graduation being held at 7 p.m. on May 24 at Samford University.