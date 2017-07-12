School registration schedule released

× Expand Photo credit: Abhi Sharma. School tax

Parents of students in the Vestavia Hills City Schools district are encouraged to mark their calendars for July 24, 27 and 28, when registration will open for the 2017-2018 school year.

Students in grades K-5 can register starting Monday, July 24 at 8 a.m., students in grades 6-8 can register starting Thursday, July 27 at 8 a.m., and students in grades 9-12 can register starting Friday, July 28 at 8 a.m.

This year's registration will be done through a new online program, SchoolMint, the school district said in a release.

Parents will receive personalized login information in an email prior to their child's registration.

SchoolMint can be used for registration, to obtain and view class schedules and to pay school fees using a credit or debit card. Parents wishing to pay fees using cash or check should make an appointment with their child's school.

The Board of Education will also have in-person assistance available at the BOE building, located at 1204 Montgomery Highway. On July 24, parents of students in grades K-5 are welcome to seek assistance from 7 a.m to 4:30 p.m., and on July 31 parents of all grade levels are welcome during the same time frame.

For more information, visit the district's enrollment page at vestavia.k12.al.us/enrollment.