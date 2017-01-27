Schaeffer Eye Center partners with city schools foundation

× Expand Photo illustration by Emily Featherston. Eye care professionals recommend school-age children receive eye exams at least every two years.

Even with the 2016-17 school year more than half gone, many parents are already thinking about preparing for next year.

Whether it’s getting ready for kindergarten enrollment or the first year of high school, Schaeffer Eye Center is hoping parents will add an additional item to their school readiness to-do list: eye exams.

In its children’s eye care campaign, Schaeffer states that about 80 percent of classroom learning is visual, meaning children with undiagnosed vision needs may be missing out on learning opportunities. Additionally, those with vision problems also may have related behavioral and attention problems due to poor visual skills.

Keeping kids’ eyes healthy is important, and to “sweeten the deal,” Schaeffer created the Schaeffer Eyes on Education program, which will financially support the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation in 2017.

“As with vision, schools are the cornerstone of a child’s learning and development,” said Schaeffer president and CEO Dr. Jack Schaeffer. “The Schaeffer Eyes on Education program allows us to fulfill our goals of supporting the community while treating visual issues early, ensuring Vestavia Hills children reach their full potential in learning and in life.”

According to the American Optometric Association, school-age children should receive an eye exam before entering kindergarten, and then once every two years if they do not need vision correction, or annually if they do need vision correction.

For every Vestavia student who gets an eye exam in 2017, Schaeffer Eye Center will donate $10 to the foundation. For those who begin more advanced treatment, such as treatment for myopia control or types of vision therapy, the company will donate $50.

At the end of 2017, Schaeffer said he hopes his company will be able to donate a significant amount of funding to the foundation.

“We are so pleased that Schaeffer Eye Center has chosen to support VHCSF through this initiative,” said foundation board chairwoman Janet Ball.

The funds, like all funds donated to the foundation or raised through the foundation’s efforts, will go toward the “extras” the school benefits from, but that aren’t necessarily part of the regular budget, such as professional development for faculty and staff, electronics and technology upgrades and classroom enhancements to improve the learning environment.

To participate in the campaign, parents should make an appointment at any of the Birmingham Schaeffer Eye Center locations throughout the greater Birmingham area, including at the Colonnade off U.S. 280, and just across city limits in Hoover on U.S. 31.

For more information, to make an appointment or learn more about pediatric eye needs, go to schaeffereyecenter.com.