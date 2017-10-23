Representatives returning for legislative forum

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Vestavia and Mountain Brook PTO members speak with their local representatives during the legislative forum on Nov. 17, 2016. Photo by Emily Featherston.

As a way to connect the local school systems with the broader education of Alabama, Mountain Brook City Schools and Vestavia City Schools are again working together to host a legislative forum on Nov. 16.

Kristin Ritter, the Mountain Brook PTO legislative representative, said the forum helps citizens and teachers in both communities to express their viewpoints to respective representatives and allows constituents to hold their representatives accountable for their votes in Montgomery.

“Many people would not have the opportunity to see their legislators in person or have their opinions voiced,” Ritter said. “Being able to see legislators face to face certainly connects the community to them as well as the legislators to the community.”

Representatives David Faulkner, Slade Blackwell, Jabo Waggoner, Jim Carns and Jack Williams will be present.

Ritter said in the past, topics such as charter schools, common core, pension and retirement reform, local versus state control of schools, the Education Trust Fund versus the General Fund, home schooling and athletics participation and ethics reform have been discussed.

“I hope people can get questions answered but also get a better understanding of how things run in Montgomery,” Ritter said. “It is also important for the constituents to understand how their particular school system fits in the bigger puzzle of education in Alabama.”

The forum will start at 8:30 a.m. and will take place in at the Mountain Brook Board of Education at 32 Vine St. No registration is required.