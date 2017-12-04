Vestavia teen participates in national STEM competition

Altamont senior and Vestavia Hills resident Fion Chang was one of only three students in the state of Alabama to be named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Foundation Competition — the nation’s premier competition in math, science and technology for high school students.

The prize, launched by the Siemens Foundation in 1999, was established to increase access to higher education for students who are gifted in STEM. This competition seeks to recognize and build a strong pipeline for the nation’s most promising scientists, engineers and mathematicians.

Submitted by the Altamont School.