Two Altamont seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

Matthew Hamrick and Isabel Coleman.

Mountain Brook resident Isabel Coleman and Vestavia Hills resident Matthew Hamrick were announced recently as Semifinalists in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Isabel and Matthew join approximately 16,000 other high school seniors in receiving this honor.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. About 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as the initial screen of program entrants.

These academically talented students have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $32 million, that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must submit a detailed scholarship application, which includes academic records, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, official recommendations and an essay.

About 90 percent of semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

-Submitted by the Altamont School.