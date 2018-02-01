Two Altamont seniors named 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholar candidates

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, established in 1964 by executive order of the president, recognizes and honors some of the nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Approximately 4,000 seniors were nominated nationwide as 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates, 95 from Alabama. Two of those 95 seniors are Altamont students Helen Tynes of Mountain Brook and Matthew Hamrick of Vestavia Hills.

Application to the prestigious program is by invitation only; students are invited to apply based on their SAT or ACT scores or their nomination by a Chief State School Officer.

In April, the Commission on Presidential Scholars reviews the applications of all candidates. The Commission then selects up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars each year. All scholars are honored for their accomplishments during the National Recognition Program, held in June in Washington, D.C.

Submitted by the Altamont School