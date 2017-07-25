Southminster alumni reunite to mark high school graduation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Southminster Day School. First row: Seth Torman, David Dubose, Chase Adams, Connor Curtis, Will Shannon, Grayton Brooks, Tyler Garner and Jay Belmont. Second row: Abby Parks, Mrs. Sylvia Crowson, India Ellison, Julianna Evers, Mira Palmer, Emily Wise, Melodi Shaw and SDS Director Jeanie Covin. Third row: Joann Allen, Ann Inge, Abby Tissier, Julianne Dean, Emily Jane Hardy and Elizabeth Hentz.

The 2010 fifth-grade graduates of Southminster Day School in Vestavia Hills returned recently to remember their elementary years together and celebrate their 2017 high school graduation from schools that include Briarwood, Hoover, Pelham, Spain Park and Vestavia.

Parents, faculty and staff gathered with the graduates in Grace Hall at Southminster Presbyterian Church to reflect on their early years. Day School Director Jeanie Covin recognized each student as they shared memories and their future plans.

This class reunion was the first of 2017, with more planned, as Southminster Day School will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this fall.

– Submitted by Southminster Day School.