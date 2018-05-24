Primrose students raise funds for charities at Spring Fling

× Expand Photo courtesy of Primrose Liberty Park.

Students, families and staff from Primrose School at Liberty Park demonstrated their commitment to giving back by raising $2,285 for local and national charities through a Spring Fling event April 20.

The funds raised will be split between Glenwood Autism and Behavioral Health Center and the Primrose Children’s Foundation, the not-for-profit organization of Primrose Schools that supports national charitable partners like Save the Children.

“At Primrose, we’re committed to teaching our students about helping others and giving without expectation,” said Margaret O’Bryant, franchise owner at Primrose School at Liberty Park. “Our annual Spring Fling event is one way we do this. Not only are we able to give back to our wonderful community, but it also gives local families an opportunity to come together in a fun way.”

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department provided an opportunity for the children to climb aboard the firetruck and speak to the firefighters.

The event was also supported by the Liberty Park Tazikis’s as they were the sole food sponsor for the event, providing dinner for all the Primrose School at Liberty Park families who purchased tickets to the event. The evening provided built-in fun with children’s games, music, face painting and camaraderie.

Glenwood will use the donated proceeds from the Spring Fling event to help children and adults with autism and other mental health concerns reach their full potential. Services include evaluations, diagnosis, education, occupational and speech therapies and applied behavior analysis.

Funding raised for the Primrose Children’s Foundation will be used to support Save the Children, a charity for children in need and national partner of Primrose Schools.

– Submitted by Primrose Liberty Park.