Pizitz teacher wins art education award

Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Larry Gibson teaches an after-school art club at Pizitz Middle School.

Larry Gibson’s classroom is likely one of the most colorful in Pizitz Middle School. The walls play host to a variety of drawings and paintings, while the tables are covered in sculptures, pots of paint and pottery wheels, all intended to help Pizitz students explore their creativity.

Gibson has taught art at Pizitz for his 33-year career, including regular and advanced art classes and a weekly after-school art club. This fall, he was awarded the Alabama Art Education Association’s Art Teacher of the Year award for a second time, with his first win in 2012.

A 16-year Vestavia Hills resident, Gibson said his love of art came early, along with his first teaching experience, through helping his mother run a day care center.

“I guess I could always draw. My mother would tell stories that I could draw before I could talk,” Gibson said.

Even in receiving an award that will lead to competition with other art teachers in the region, most of Gibson’s attention remains focused on the students who come in his doors. He said he is always looking for ways to make sure every Pizitz student has a chance to make art.

“Some of these active kids need hands-on activity. You know, I’m just about the opportunity to hit on something they may like. They may not be the best at drawing or painting, but maybe they enjoy clay or printmaking,” Gibson said. “I don’t do a lot of my own art because I focus so much on my students.”

Not every student will take the chance to grow their artistic skills, but Gibson is determined that every child who wants to try art and explore different ideas will be able to do so.

“I can open the door for them, but they still have to walk through,” he said.

His award from the AAEA comes with a service component, Gibson said. He has devoted hundreds of hours to working with the AAEA and the National Art Education Association in several different roles, including as the state association president and awards chair. He is applying to be a middle level director for the NAEA.

But Gibson also champions service in his personal life and in the classroom. He helped start an art camp at the Birmingham YWCA in 2013, started an adult clay class at Pizitz, worked with the Alabama Arts Advocacy Coalition and Birmingham Fashion Week and has passed on his knowledge to about 25 student teachers so far.

When the opportunity arises, Gibson includes his students in community projects. They created a “rain art” project at City Hall, where their stenciled sidewalk art is only visible when wet. They also were asked to paint three fiberglass pigs for local businesses as part of the Vestavia Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Dine Play campaign.

“If the community calls, we’re going to answer,” Gibson said. “If you’re talented, you’ve got to give back a little bit and keep building on that talent.”