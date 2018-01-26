Pizitz students compete in HEAL healthy eating competition

× 1 of 6 Expand Emily Featherston Pizitz students who were finalists in the 2018 HEAL-iscious snack challenge presented their dishes to a panel of judges. × 2 of 6 Expand Emily Featherston (Left to Right): Second place finisher Kate Leyden, first place finisher Grant Downey and third place finisher Hill Stokes received Amazon Echo devices as prizes at the competition. × 3 of 6 Expand Emily Featherston Kathy G Mezrano (right) discusses student entries with Jeanie Covin (middle) as Cathy Swaid shows other judges the students' dishes. × 4 of 6 Expand Emily Featherston Cathy Swaid (second row, far left) and Kendall Kennedy (second row, far right) stand with seventh and eighth grade Pizitz students after the competition. × 5 of 6 Expand Emily Featherston Judges discuss entries. × 6 of 6 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

Ahi tuna, spinach and avocado are not typically ingredients that scream “kid friendly,” but the students at Pizitz Middle School disagree.

On Friday, finalists in the 2018 HEAL-iscious Snack Challenged competed for prizes and recognition of their work creating healthy and delicious snacks that other kids their age would love.

The competition was held for the first time in 2017, when about 60 seventh and eighth grade Pizitz students put their best recipes forward. This year, over 100 students submitted recipes as part of their healthy lifestyles unit in their family and consumer sciences class.

The unit uses curriculum from HEAL (Healthy Eating, Active Living), a nonprofit organization that aims to help Alabama families maintain healthy lifestyles.

Students were tasked with creating a recipe that is nutrient dense and has a moderate or low amount of fat, sugar and sodium, but that is also delicious and kid-friendly. Each student had to submit a video presenting their idea and explaining how the recipe exemplified the lessons they learned about nutrition.

Of the more than 100 students who participated, 12 were chosen as finalists and asked to present their dishes Friday.

Entries were judged by their teacher, Kendall Kennedy, as well as Marilyn Waggoner, who retired from Vestavia Hills High School and is married to State Sen. Jabo Waggoner, Jeanie Covin, director of Southminster Day School, Kathy G. Mezrano, chef, caterer and owner of Kathy G and Company, and Sherri Jackson, news anchor for CBS 42.

First place was awarded to Grant Downey, a seventh grader who made Banana Berry Smoothie Pops, which were full of different fruits, almond milk and even a few vegetables.

“The thing that we found to be great is that you can make them, put them in the freezer, and they can last the whole week,” said HEAL CEO Christy Swaid.

Kate Leyden, seventh grade, was awarded second place for her Avocado Feta Dip, and Hill Stokes took third place with his Tuna Avocado Toast.

Swaid said she considered Stokes’ use of fish a bold and brave move, especially since most kids would be afraid to go near fish, much less raw fish.

The winners as well as a few of the other finalists will be featured on an upcoming segment of Alabama Public Television, Swaid announced, as well as a few spotlights in the HEAL annual calendar.

For more information about HEAL and to see the recipes of the participants once they are featured, visit healalabama.org.