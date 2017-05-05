Pizitz students compete in HEAL cook-off

× 1 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 10 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 11 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 12 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 13 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 14 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 15 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 16 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 17 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 18 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 19 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 20 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 21 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 22 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 23 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 24 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 25 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 26 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston × 27 of 27 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

From yogurt and granola cups to sweet potato pizzas, 11 students at Pizitz Middle School stood nervous but smiling as they waited to present their entries in the HEAL Alabama Heal-icious Snack Challenge.

For the last few months, students in Kendall Kennedy's family and consumer science classes have been learning about the importance of healthy eating by incorporating the HEAL food game system into their curriculum.

"We had a blast using the HEAL game system to learn about the foods we eat and how they benefit our bodies," Kennedy said.

HEAL, founded in 2002 by Christy Swaid, stands for "Healthy Eating, Active Living," and aims to reduce childhood obesity by educating kids about their health, and empowering schools to continue that education.

The snack challenge is a new endeavor for HEAL and began in February when Swaid visited the students in class.

The competition began with 61 students submitting their take on a healthy snack, as well as a home video to show they can apply the concepts they've learned about using healthier ingredients.

Of that group, 11 students were chosen as finalists to compete and be judged by Kennedy and celebrity judges: Linda Godfrey, a registered dietician, Kathy G. Mezerano, a renowned caterer and executive chef, and CBS 42 anchor Sherri Jackson.

Seventh graders Mary Nelson Litty, Katie Beth Boston, Vasileah Tsantes, Mitchell Towns, Mani Aguilar, Patrick Maluff, Tristan Watson, Connor Witherington and Abby Hardwick, along with eighth graders Sage Williams and Nye Moore, brought their dishes to be judged on presentation and nutritional value by the judges. A panel of seven student taste testers were called in to judge the entries on taste because, Swaid said, the purpose was to create snacks that kids love as much as nutritionists.

Winners:

1st - Mani Aguilar, Guacamole with Baked Pita Chips

2nd (tie) - Mitchell Towns, Sweet Potato Bites

2nd (tie) - Nye Moore, Turkey Roll-up Kabobs

3rd - Mary Nelson Litty, Fruity Cinnamon Vanilla Granola

Alabama Public Television filmed the event, and the segment is expected to air later this summer.